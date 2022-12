Tippett scored a goal and picked up an assist against Florida on Sunday.

Tippett appears to have found his offensive game of late with two goals, 10 shots and one assist in his last four contests. With the raft of injuries for the Flyers, Tippett has been pressed into a top-six role, which likely is also contributing to his recent performances. On the year, Tippett needs to score just two more goals to match the career-best total he set last season playing for Florida and Philadelphia.