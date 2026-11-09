Tippett scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two hits and went minus-4 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

The goal was a positive, but the Flames were able to generate plenty of offense when Tippett was on the ice. The 27-year-old winger has added 13 shots on net and eight hits over four contests since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him six games. Tippett has just three points through 13 outings this season, adding 34 shots, 31 hits and a minus-5 rating while playing in a middle-six role.