Tippett scored once on five shots on goal, delivered three hits and was a plus-1 in his 18:39 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

The old adage that you can't score unless you shoot proved truer than ever Monday night for Tippett. The 26-year-old put five shots on goal, the most he's had in a game in the young season, and scored his third goal of the year on perhaps the least threatening of them, banking one in off of Jesper Wallstedt from beneath the goal line. It's a strong start to the season for Tippett, who is making a case to move up in the lineup from his third-line role to start the campaign.