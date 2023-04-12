Tippett scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Columbus.

Tippett scored a power-play goal 47 seconds into the second period, skating through the Blue Jackets' defense before beating Michael Hutchinson with a wrist shot to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead. Tippett would then score the game-winner, again weaving through Columbus' blueline, capping a 4-3 win with just 16 seconds left in overtime. The 24-year-old winger has four points (three goals and an assist) in his last two games. Tippett is up to 26 goals and 47 points, both career highs, through 76 games this season.