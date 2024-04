Tippet produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The performance established some new career highs for Tippett, giving him 28 goals and 51 points this season through 73 games. The 25-year-old winger is doing his best to keep the Flyers' playoff hopes alive, piling up six goals and 13 points over the last 12 games. Philadelphia has lost six straight games and has gone 3-6-3 during Tippett's hot streak.