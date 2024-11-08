Tippett scored a goal in regulation and added another in the shootout in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Tippett tied the game 1-1 at 15:44 of the third period after he grabbed the puck off a turnover and flipped a backhand shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy's right shoulder. On a team that's hard-pressed to score, Tippett has three snipes and nine points in 14 contests. That's still a 50-point pace, but his goal output is at a snail's pace, and that projects him for a sub-20 goal tally on the season.