Tippett (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Utah on Tuesday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Tippett is day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has compiled 14 goals, 30 points, 128 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and 75 hits through 52 appearances this season. Tyson Foerster has been playing on the top line during Tippett's absence.