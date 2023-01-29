Tippett scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg.

He had a secondary assist on Noah Cates first-period goal and then pushed the score to 3-0 on a breakaway snipe early in the third. Tippett snapped an eight-game goal drought, but has just two in his last 14 games. He does have four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four games, though. Tippett has been slow to develop and may never live up to his 10th overall draft status (2017). But he could be a solid middle-six guy.