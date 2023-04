Tippett collected a goal and an assist in Philadelphia's 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Tippett closed out the campaign with three consecutive multi-point games in which he recorded a total of four goals and six points. Now that the Flyers' season in the books, Tippett has finished with 27 goals and 49 points in 77 contests. It was a big step up for the 24-year-old, who provided 10 goals and 21 points in 63 appearances in 2021-22.