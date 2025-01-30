Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tippett (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils.

Tippett was crushed on an open-ice hit in the second period and was unable to return to the contest. The 25-year-old is likely to be questionable at best for Thursday's contest against the Islanders. If Tippett can't play, Rodrigo Abols would likely draw back into the Flyers' lineup.

More News