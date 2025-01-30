Tippett (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils.
Tippett was crushed on an open-ice hit in the second period and was unable to return to the contest. The 25-year-old is likely to be questionable at best for Thursday's contest against the Islanders. If Tippett can't play, Rodrigo Abols would likely draw back into the Flyers' lineup.
More News
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Scores lone goal in blowout loss•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Sets up game-winner•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Finds twine in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Scores, takes five shots•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Lends helper in Tuesday's win•