Tippett scored a goal on a season-high 10 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Tippett broke a 2-2 tie in impressive fashion Monday, forcing a neutral-zone turnover before weaving through the Blues' defense and flipping a backhander past Joel Hofer to give Philadelphia the lead late in the third period. The 24-year-old Tippett has now scored in four of his last five outings. He's up to 16 goals and 27 points through 44 games this season while playing top-line minutes with the Flyers.