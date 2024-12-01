Tippett scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
Tippett hasn't been consistent on offense lately with just three points over his last 11 outings. The 25-year-old winger has been under 15 minutes of ice time in three of the last five contests, which is likely a product of his recent play. He's produced five goals, 12 points, 69 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-10 rating through 25 appearances.
