Tippett scored a goal while leading the Flyers with six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Tippett made a nice defensive play to force an offensive-zone turnover before beating Vitek Vanecek with a wrister to give the Flyers a 3-2 victory in overtime. It's Tippett's third goal and fourth point in his last five games. Overall, the 24-year-old winger has 11 goals and 19 points through 31 games this season.