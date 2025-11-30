Tippett scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The 26-year-old winger potted Philly's first and last goals of the night -- the latter getting awarded to him when he was tripped up with a clear path to an empty net -- and Tippett also set up Trevor Zegras for what proved to be the game-winner. Tippett has caught fire in the second half of November, producing three goals and 11 points in the last eight games -- an impressive turnaround after he managed only one assist in his prior 10.