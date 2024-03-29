Tippett scored the Flyers' lone goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old winger spoiled a shutout bid for Cayden Primeau, snapping the puck home from the faceoff dot with just over a minute left in the third period and Philadelphia's net empty. Tippett has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight of the last nine contests, racking up five goals and 11 points, and on the season he's exactly tied his career-high production from 2022-23 with 27 goals and 49 points. The Flyers have eight games left on their schedule for Tippett to establish new personal bests.