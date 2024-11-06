Tippett scored an even-strength goal on a team-high six shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Carolina.
The 25-year-old snapped a three-game point drought with the performance, but it was his third multi-point effort in his last seven appearances. Tippett has had a shaky start to the season in some respects -- he's got a minus-9 rating in 13 contests, and he's shooting at a poor 5.7 percent rate -- but he still has two goals and eight points.
More News
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Deals assist in loss•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Contributes two helpers•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Generates two points in loss•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Sets new career highs•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Ties career high with 27th goal•