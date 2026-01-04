Flyers' Owen Tippett: Two-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tippett scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
After helping to set up Denver Barkey's first career NHL goal midway through the first period, Tippett flipped home an empty-netter late in the third. It was the 26-year-old Tippett's first multi-point performance since Nov. 29. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 40 contests this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Deposits shorthanded empty-netter•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Fires away in Monday's win•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: First goal in eight games•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Three points in Saturday's win•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Erupts for four points•