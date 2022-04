Tippett scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

The 23-year-old at least ended the season in style, even if it was his first multi-point performance since Jan. 20. Tippett has yet to put things together in the NHL after being the 10th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, but he did manage a career-high 10 goals and 21 points through 63 games this season.