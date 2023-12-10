Tippett scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Tippett was in on both of the Flyers' goals in the second period. He scored to put them ahead 2-1 before helping out on Travis Sanheim's tally a couple of minutes later. This was Tippett's first multi-point effort since Nov. 18, and he produced just two points over the nine games in between. The winger has held down a middle-six role with power-play time this season, racking up 17 points, 91 shots on net, 37 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 appearances.