Tippett scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Flyers were already in a 3-0 hole when Tippett snapped a shot from the high slot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Tippett has been making a mark in January, producing three goals and five points in six games to begin the month, and on the season he's up to 15 goals and 28 points in 45 contests.