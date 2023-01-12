Tippett had a goal, a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Tippett notched his fourth multi-point performance in the past 10 games, though he's produced only one assist in his other six appearances during this stretch. The 23-year-old winger's skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for the rebuilding Flyers, and Tippett has already set career highs in goals (13) and points (23). It took the former first-round pick of the Panthers a few years to find his game at the highest level, but Tippett's breakout season is finally upon us.