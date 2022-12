Tippett scored two goals on five shots while adding two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He worked a nice give-and-go with Joel Farabee in the second period just after a Flyers power play has expired, then added an empty-netter late in the third. It's Tippett's second two-goal game of the season, and while his production isn't always consistent the 23-year-old has taken a big step forward this season, tying his career high with 10 goals in only 28 games.