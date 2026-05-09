Tippett (undisclosed) won't play against Carolina on Saturday in Game 4, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Tippett will miss his fourth straight game. With the Flyers facing elimination in Saturday's playoff matchup, the 27-year-old forward needs a win from his teammates to give him a chance to return in Game 5 on Monday. Tippett has produced one goal, one assist, nine shots on net, four blocked shots and 29 hits in six appearances this postseason.