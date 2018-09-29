Flyers' Pascal Laberge: Undergoes hip surgery
Laberge recently underwent hip surgery and is out indefinitely, Dave Issac of USA Today reports.
A second-round pick of Philadelphia in 2016, Laberge has suffered through all sorts of physical ailments over the past few years. He has the potential to develop into a useful depth forward for the Flyers, but the 20-year-old simply cannot remain healthy. Laberge will head to AHL Lehigh Valley to begin his first professional season when he is deemed fit to return to action.
