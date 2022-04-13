Brown won't be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Wednesday and is likely done for the season, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown has managed just one goal and two assists in his last 19 contests, so few fantasy players will likely be impacted by his absence. The 29-year-old center has played more games this year than his previous five NHL campaigns combined. Still, the Michigan native's limited offensive upside figures to prevent him from offering more than low-end fantasy value.