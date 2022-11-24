Brown scored a goal and registered two shots and three hits during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the host Capitals.

In the right place, Brown was credited with a second-period, go-ahead goal Wednesday. It was the 30-year-old center's first in four NHL outings this season. Positioned near the net while Ivan Provorov attempted a spinning backhander from the right face-off circle, Brown scored when the puck inadvertently ricocheted off his skate. Brown, who scored his first goal since connecting against the Blues on March 24, has yet to appear in more than 44 games during any of his seven NHL seasons.