Brown is considered week-to-week after undergoing back surgery, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Brown is in danger of missing Opening Night. The 30-year-old forward notched nine points through 44 top-level appearances last season.
More News
-
Flyers' Patrick Brown: Facing season-ending injury•
-
Flyers' Patrick Brown: Collects assist in defeat•
-
Flyers' Patrick Brown: Strong showing in return•
-
Flyers' Patrick Brown: Set to return Monday•
-
Flyers' Patrick Brown: Not playing Thursday•
-
Flyers' Patrick Brown: Should return soon after break•