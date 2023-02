Brown supplied a goal in a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Brown provided a shorthanded marker at 16:40 of the third period to narrow Seattle's lead to 4-3. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2022-23. Brown also registered an assist Saturday, but before that the 30-year-old endured a 12-game scoring drought from Jan. 11-Feb. 9.