Mrazek stopped 31 of 35 shots during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Czech won his first three starts with the Flyers and allowed just four goals, so while this wasn't his sharpest outing, there's still plenty of reason for optimism moving forward. This was the Flyers first regulation loss in 12 games, so this still projects to be a favorable setup for Mrazek moving forward. However, up next is an unfavorable road date against the Lightning, so it's not out of the question to fade him in the daunting matchup.