Mrazek will guard the home goal Saturday against the Jets, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek has stumbled between the pipes recently, allowing four or more goals in each of his last four starts to post a 0-3-1 record over that span. After a night off Thursday, he will attempt to get back on the right path Saturday against a Jets club averaging 2.85 goals per game on the road this season.