Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Thursday
Mrazek will start in net Thursday against the Hurricanes, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek has posted three stupendous outings since joining the Flyers, earning a 3-0-0 record while posting a 1.30 GAA and a .947 save percentage. He won't have to look over his shoulder for Jimmy Howard in Philadelphia, with only Alex Lyon healthy behind him on the depth chart for a while. As a result, the Flyers will likely ride the 26-year-old netminder much of the rest of the way. Mrazek will attempt to keep his undefeated record intact Thursday against a Hurricanes club entering the contest on a six-game losing streak.
