Mrazek, who was traded to the Flyers on Monday, is considered a coach's decision for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

If the Flyers decide to start Mrazek on Tuesday, they'll have given him less than 24 hours between when the trade was announced and his first start as a Flyer, so it's more believable that Alex Lyon gets the start Tuesday. Moving forward, though, Mrazek will be considered the top option with Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) facing extended absences.