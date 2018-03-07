Mrazek will start in goal Wednesday evenening versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The former Red Wing is about to make his seventh consecutive start in a Flyers sweater, having dropped each of his last three decisions with 14 goals allowed over that span. It's still early, but it doesn't appear that the change of scenery will be helping Mrazek shed his reputation as a streaky netminder. However, he could make a statement by managing to prevail over the Penguins, a team that ranks fifth in the league offensively by means of averaging 3.24 goals per game.