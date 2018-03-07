Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Daunting opponent on tap
Mrazek will start in goal Wednesday evenening versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The former Red Wing is about to make his seventh consecutive start in a Flyers sweater, having dropped each of his last three decisions with 14 goals allowed over that span. It's still early, but it doesn't appear that the change of scenery will be helping Mrazek shed his reputation as a streaky netminder. However, he could make a statement by managing to prevail over the Penguins, a team that ranks fifth in the league offensively by means of averaging 3.24 goals per game.
More News
-
Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Drops third straight decision•
-
Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Looks to redeem poor Saturday performance•
-
Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Loses in shootout•
-
Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Gearing up for fifth consecutive start•
-
Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Allows four in loss to Carolina•
-
Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...