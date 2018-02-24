Play

Mrazek will protect the visitors' net Saturday against the Senators.

Mrazek shined in his debut with the Flyers on Thursday, setting aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced against the Blue Jackets. He will try to keep his record with his new club clean Saturday, taking on a Senators club that is withholding Johnny Oduya from the lineup amidst trade talks.

