Mrazek allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

After winning his first three games with the Flyers, the 25-year-old has dropped the last three, and his numbers overall are terrible. In six games with the Flyers, Mrazek owns a .895 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. The Flyers have been scoring a ton of goals, which will help Mrazek win games, but he obviously needs to be sharper to assist owners in other categories.

