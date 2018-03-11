Mrazek made 27 saves in a 2-1 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

His strong performance keyed the win and snapped a five-game losing streak. Mrazek has been alternately very good or very bad since his arrival in Philly. The Flyers sit third in the Metropolitan and they need more of the very good Mrazek to stay there.

