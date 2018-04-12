Mrazek stopped 12 of 14 shots after coming in for Brian Elliott in the second period of a 7-0 loss to the Penguins in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Mrazek was an improvement on Elliott, but this game wasn't good for anyone in an orange and white sweater. His save percentage of .857 wasn't even up to his standard level with Philadelphia, which means there probably won't be much of a goaltending controversy before Game 2. Mrazek could find the door open if Elliott bombs again, but for now, he's likely going to remain the No. 2.