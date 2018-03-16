Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Exits early in second
Mrazek allowed four goals on just 10 shots before being pulled early in the second period of Thursday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.
The Czech has now allowed three goals or more in six of his past seven starts and has just a single win during that stretch. Philadelphia is currently clinging to a playoff spot, but unless Mrazek's play improves their season could easily be over after 82 regular-season games. Obviously, considering his current form, fantasy owners should seriously weigh their options before starting Mrazek against most opponents.
