Mrazek will assume the road net versus the Lightning on Saturday, according to the NHL.com roster report.

Mrazek has claimed wins in three of four outings since he was traded from the Red Wings on Feb. 19, boasting a 1.97 GAA and .928 save percentage over that span. He'll now face an electrically charged Bolts team that is ranked third on the power play and first in total offense. This promises to be a tough draw for the Czech goalie, especially because the Lightning will get NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov (upper body) back into the fold.