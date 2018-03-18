Mrazek will defend the home net against Washington on Sunday, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.

Things have not been going Mrazek's way since he was acquired by the Flyers back in mid-February. In 10 starts with his new team, he's 4-5-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .887 save percentage. The Czech netminder had a four-game stretch giving up four or more goals, and was yanked in his most recent start after allowing four goals on just 10 shots against the Blue Jackets. A matchup against the Capitals certainly doesn't look enticing for Mrazek.