Mrazek made 36 saves during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Boston.

The Bruins were buzzing for stretches Sunday, and Mrazek made a number of timely saves to keep Philadelphia in this contest. He's helped Philadelphia collect four of a possible six points through his past three starts, but his game-to-game consistency continues to be a concern. Mrazek owns a 14-12-6 record, .903 save percenmtage and 2.97 GAA for the campaign, and there's a good chance he starts all three of Philadelphia's remaining games.