Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Holds on to top Bruins
Mrazek made 36 saves during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Boston.
The Bruins were buzzing for stretches Sunday, and Mrazek made a number of timely saves to keep Philadelphia in this contest. He's helped Philadelphia collect four of a possible six points through his past three starts, but his game-to-game consistency continues to be a concern. Mrazek owns a 14-12-6 record, .903 save percenmtage and 2.97 GAA for the campaign, and there's a good chance he starts all three of Philadelphia's remaining games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...