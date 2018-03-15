Flyers' Petr Mrazek: In goal against Columbus
Mrazek will tend twine Thursday evening, fielding shots from the visiting Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mrazek has appeared in nine of 10 games since joining the Flyers in a Feb. 19 trade from the Red Wings, struggling to the tune of a 2.85 GAA and .898 save percentage. The Czech goalie is cashing out the balance of a contract valued at $4 million annually before hitting restricted free-agent status, but clearly, GM Ron Hextall has a lot to figure out with all four rostered goalies due for new contracts by the 2019-20 campaign. With that said, it still would take a massive collapse for Philadelphia to miss the playoffs, so Mrazek should take it one game at a time, starting with Thursday's date against a Blue Jackets team that has rattled off five straight wins.
