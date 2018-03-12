Flyers' Petr Mrazek: In goal Monday
Mrazek will get the starting nod against the Golden Knight on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek bounced back from a four-game losing streak with a 27-save victory over the Jets on Saturday. The netminder gave up three goals in his previous clash with Vegas -- while still with the Red Wings -- but was able to walk away with the win. The Czech is scheduled to become a restricted free agent following the season and will no doubt be motivated to prove he can be the No. 1 in the City of Brotherly Love into the future.
More News
