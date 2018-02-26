Flyers' Petr Mrazek: In goal Monday
Mrazek will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mrazek is 2-0-0 with a 2.02 GAA since joining the Flyers via trade. The Czech appears to have settled in nicely in the City of Brotherly Love and should continue to see the bulk of the starts as long as Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) remain on injured reserve. How the goaltending situation shakes out once either one of those guys is cleared to return is uncertain at best, but for now, it's Mrazek's job to lose.
