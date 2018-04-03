Flyers' Petr Mrazek: In goal Tuesday
Mrazek will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Islanders, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mrazek continues to hold down the cage with both Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) still working their way back from injury. Ironically, strong play and a win from the netminder Tuesday could result in Elliott -- who's nearing a return -- potentially receiving an opportunity in goal before the season closes out. A high-scoring game may be in the cards given that both teams ranked in the top 10 in goals allowed per game during March.
