Mrazek will draw the start Sunday against Boston, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Mrazek is coming off one of his best outings as a Flyer, shutting down all 17 shots he faced in relief against Colorado on Wednesday. That speaks to the struggles he's faced since being acquired by Philadelphia, with an unsightly 3.11 GAA and .890 save percentage in 15 appearances with the team. With the Bruins' offense churning, Mrazek is not a good play for Sunday's matchup.