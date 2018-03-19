Mrazek made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

The Flyers provided Mrazek with the offensive support needed to give him only his second win in eight outings. Philadelphia will have to hope Brian Elliott is able to return soon or that the Czech netminder picks up his play. Mrazek has allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories