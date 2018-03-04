Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Looks to redeem poor Saturday performance
Mrazek will tend twine against the Panthers on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Mrazek was lit up by the Lightning for six goals on 35 shots Saturday, falling in a shootout. However, the Flyers appear to have more faith that he'll bounce back in the second half of back-to-back games than they do in inexperienced goalie Alex Lyon. Since being dished to Philly, Mrazek has been up and down but battled to a 3-1-1 record with a .904 save percentage and a shutout. Regardless, the Panthers are hot right now scoring 3.8 goals per game over the last five -- winning each outing.
