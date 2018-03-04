Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Loses in shootout
Mrazek made 23 saves in a 7-6 shootout loss to the Lightning on Saturday afternoon.
Mrazek was in tough from the start -- the Bolts got Nikita Kucherov back and the Bolts' offensive stars put on a scoring clinic. Mrazek should rebound -- he's been otherwise excellent in orange and black.
