Mrazek stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

He's now lost back-to-back games in overtime, and Mrazek has only two wins in his last 10 decisions -- bad timing for a slump as the Flyers cling to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With Michael Neuwirth (lower body) seemingly ready to come off IR and rejoin the fray and Brian Elliott (lower body) not too far behind, Mrazek's workload is likely to be drastically reduced over the final handful of games in the regular season.